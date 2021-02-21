Quick evening rain leads in a sunny, seasonable Monday

Another cold front is headed for the Brazos Valley -- but this one will be much, much more gentle than the fronts from last week. After collecting a bit of moisture and nudging temperatures into the 70s Sunday, seasonable weather returns behind a Pacific cold front. As a north wind turns in, a quick and light line of showers will be possible between 9pm (north) and 2am (south). Most area rain gauges will be left between dry & 0.05″ as this rain chance comes and goes. Cooler, drier air returns tonight as clouds are shoved out and to the south. That brings morning thermometers to the mid / upper 30s (north) to low 40s (central / south) by daybreak. Plenty of sunshine in place as highs reach the low and mid-60s by afternoon. Mid-to-upper 30s welcome a crisp start to Tuesday before a warmer, south breeze brings 70s back to the Brazos Valley Tuesday.

The second cold front of the week should have a little more punch -- but no worries, still nothing like the cold of the past week. Clouds take over our sky for the back half of the week as a passing on / off rain chance is possible Thursday through Saturday. Clouds and a north wind hold afternoon highs to the upper 50s both Thursday and Friday. After a windy warm-up next Sunday, scattered rain and a few rumbles could close out the month of February. March looks to start chilled with a light freeze possible early next week and highs in the low-to-mid 50s for the first couple of days of the new month.

Sunday Night: 40% chance for scattered showers between 9pm & 2am, then becoming partly cloudy. Low: 41. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. High: 65. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 38. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 71. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.