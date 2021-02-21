Rudder Lady Rangers fall to Hendrickson 68-39 in area round

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder girls’ basketball team lost to Pflugerville Hendrickson 68-39 in the area round of the Class 5A playoffs at A&M Consolidated High School Saturday afternoon.

Bryanna Turner stole the ball right from the opening tip and found Rakia Lee for the layup to take a 2-0 lead. But the Lady Hawks would quickly turn the script and hold on to a lead the rest of the way. Rudder was able to keep things close in the first half, trailing Hendrickson 30-24 at halftime. The Lady Hawks pulled away in the second half for the 29 point victory.

Rudder’s season comes to an end in the Area round of the playoffs. Hendrickson moves on to the regional quarterfinals.

