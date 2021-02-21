Advertisement

Texas A&M-Kentucky Game Postponed

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 20, 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Tuesday’s contest between Texas A&M men’s basketball and Kentucky has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

