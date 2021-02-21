Women’s Golf Makes Spring Debut

HUMBLE, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf makes its spring debut at the ICON Invitational Monday, Feb. 22 at the Golf Club of Houston.

The Golf Club of Houston is a par-72, 6,392-yard course and the field features 15 teams, including the host Houston Cougars. Monday is scheduled for 36 holes of golf, concluding Tuesday with the final 18 holes. Fans can keep up with the live stats here.

A&M competed in a unique fall season where it played an all-Southeastern Conference schedule for the first time in school history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will mark the first competition outside of the SEC for the Maroon & White since Feb. 25, 2020 at last year’s installment of the ICON Invitational.

The Aggies are ranked No. 39 in golfstat.com’s latest rankings, and are led by three-time national champion head coach Andrea Gaston. She is in her third season at the helm of the program.

The lineup for the Maroon & White features Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Amber Park, Ava Schwienteck and Stephanie Astrup.

Park was the only Aggie in the fall to play in all three tournaments. She boasted a 74.22 stroke average, and notched a top-15 finish at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate in Nov. 2020.

Fernández García-Poggio is coming off a freshman campaign where she registered a 72.44 stroke average, which was second best on the team and the third-lowest average for a freshman in school history.

Schwienteck makes her third appearance of the season, notching a top-45 finish at the Liz Murphey in the fall. Astrup will compete for the second time this year, registering her first start at the Liz Murphey earlier in the season. THE FIELD

Houston, Baylor, Kent State, LSU, Michigan State, North Texas, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas State and Texas Tech.