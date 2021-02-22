Advertisement

211 call center open for COVID-19 vaccine registration

The vaccine registration call center will be open Monday at 10:00 a.m.
Brazos Center COVID-19 vaccine hub
Brazos Center COVID-19 vaccine hub
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Center vaccine hub is opening its doors after almost two weeks. Besides the hub, the 211 call line to book appointments is also opening on Monday.

Starting Monday at 10:00 a.m., the call center will be available for people without internet access, email addresses or those who don’t speak English to register for a vaccine appointment.

“The community has been reaching out to me about folks who don’t have internet access, don’t have email addresses, or don’t speak English,” said Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Chief Jim Stewart. “We created this call center to get them into the system.”

Stewart says the purpose of the call center will only be for registration. It will not serve as a resource for people to call in with general questions about the hub, vaccines, or other types of related inquiries.

