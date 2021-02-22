40° - 50° warmer this week; few cold fronts bring Brazos Valley rain chance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just a week ago, the Brazos Valley was covered in ice and snow while thermometers were making a plunge that had not been seen locally since the 1980s.

This week is much different! Highs are slated to reach the 60s and 70s through Wednesday before active changes arrive in the late week.

SUNDAY NIGHT / MONDAY

A weak cold front is set to cross the Brazos Valley between 9pm (north) and 2am (south). As the next north wind turns in, a quick / broken line of scattered rain is possible. Rain totals will amount to less than 0.05″ (if at all). This cold front is not last week’s cold front(s). In fact, enjoyable weather is in the wake as morning 30s and low 40s turn around to the low and mid-60s under an abundance of sunshine.

Sunshine and drier air arrives behind Sunday night's weak cold front. (KBTX)

TUESDAY / WEDNESDAY

South to southwest winds turn back in as high pressure moves east of Texas Monday night. That wind is milder and has a touch of Gulf moisture with it. Sunshine turns to mostly cloudy conditions Tuesday to Wednesday. Afternoon highs tip the low 70s Tuesday, only to be outdone by temperatures ~10° above average Wednesday. Like a taste of spring? Get it these two days, before the next change arrives.

Forecast highs are expected to run 40° - 50° WARMER than what the Brazos Valley experienced last week. (KBTX)

THURSDAY / FRIDAY

Cloud cover spreads back over the area as we make moves to close out the week. While not constant rain, on and off wet weather is possible in the wake of a Wednesday night cold front. The clouds, the passing rain, and a north-northeast breeze hold afternoon highs to the upper 50s and low 60s. This cold front should drop afternoon highs at least 15°, compared to Wednesday’s warmth.

Rainfall totals between 1/2″ and 1″ of rain may be up for grabs ahead of the weekend.

Scattered, on / off rain is possible for the Brazos Valley mid-week through the weekend (KBTX)

WEEKEND - MONDAY

Warmer air sloshes back in this weekend. Highs are set for the upper 60s Saturday and mid-70s Sunday. Both days come with a chance for scattered rain; the timing of which needs to be nailed down for weekend plans. This is ahead of what looks like a stronger cold front arriving Monday. February may end on a spring-like note, but the first day of March has the potential to push another winter chill in. Current highs are set at just 50° for March 1st. A light freeze is possible by sunrise, March 2nd...but no pipe-bursting freezes are in the view of this forecast!

Complete details for you upcoming week can be found in the video above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.