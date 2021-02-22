Advertisement

533 active COVID-19 cases, 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 533 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 200 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,155 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

83 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,553 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 191 active probable cases and there have been 3,362 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,888. There have been 177,406 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 113 percent.

Currently, there are 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 555 staffed hospital beds with 57 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 73 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 62 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin601,7791,692274,0641,136
Brazos53316,88816,15520017,6357,221
Burleson2772,1851,876321,638608
Grimes3753,3652,930601,890796
Houston851,5371,415371,377875
Lee2661,9491,647361,132486
Leon1581,5171,32336828421
Madison1461,8481,67824675302
Milam1032,2952,192372,4091,170
Montgomery3,73344,06022,24023751,44224,181
Robertson2341,9921,725331,419497
San Jacinto206975745241,868786
Trinity60649569201,637585
Walker3688,4257,9461114,1301,662
Waller1263,3713,207383,2231,202
Washington4923,6053,033805,1521,272

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 8 new cases and 234 active cases on Feb. 19.

Currently, the university has reported 2,413 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 22, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 210,073 active cases and 2,318,193 recoveries. There have been 2,588,101 total cases reported and 22,464563 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 41,343 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,107,515 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,344,003 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 5,285,525 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 340,951 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 21 at 2:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

