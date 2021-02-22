533 active COVID-19 cases, 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 533 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 200 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,155 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

83 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,553 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 191 active probable cases and there have been 3,362 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,888. There have been 177,406 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 113 percent.

Currently, there are 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 555 staffed hospital beds with 57 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 73 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 62 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 60 1,779 1,692 27 4,064 1,136 Brazos 533 16,888 16,155 200 17,635 7,221 Burleson 277 2,185 1,876 32 1,638 608 Grimes 375 3,365 2,930 60 1,890 796 Houston 85 1,537 1,415 37 1,377 875 Lee 266 1,949 1,647 36 1,132 486 Leon 158 1,517 1,323 36 828 421 Madison 146 1,848 1,678 24 675 302 Milam 103 2,295 2,192 37 2,409 1,170 Montgomery 3,733 44,060 22,240 237 51,442 24,181 Robertson 234 1,992 1,725 33 1,419 497 San Jacinto 206 975 745 24 1,868 786 Trinity 60 649 569 20 1,637 585 Walker 368 8,425 7,946 111 4,130 1,662 Waller 126 3,371 3,207 38 3,223 1,202 Washington 492 3,605 3,033 80 5,152 1,272

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 8 new cases and 234 active cases on Feb. 19.

Currently, the university has reported 2,413 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 22, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 210,073 active cases and 2,318,193 recoveries. There have been 2,588,101 total cases reported and 22,464563 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 41,343 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,107,515 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,344,003 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 5,285,525 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 340,951 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 21 at 2:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

