Ackerman’s Bat Highlights Day Two of Texas A&M Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball split its day-two doubleheader at the Texas A&M Invitational, defeating Colorado State 2-0 followed by a 2-1 loss to Texas Tech on Sunday at Davis Diamond.

In the first game of the day, A&M avenged yesterday’s 7-6 loss by shutting Colorado State out in a 2-0 result. The first two innings passed quietly, but a Makinzy Herzog rocket flew far over the rightfield fence to open up a 1-0 Aggie lead. The Missouri City, Texas, native launched her second home run of the season and 11th of her career.

The Aggies capitalized on multiple hits and excellent baserunning to seal the game in the fifth inning. Shaylee Ackerman batted an RBI single into left field and drove Kelbi Fortenberry home while advancing Haley Lee, who each walked in their previous at-bats. Texas A&M’s defense carried the team the rest of the way, sealing the 2-0 win.

A&M’s pitching tandem of Grace Uribe and Herzog held the Rams scoreless with only three hits on the afternoon. Uribe managed the efforts in the circle for the first five innings, allowing only one hit while fanning six batters, also earning the winning decision. Herzog worked in relief for two innings and recorded three strikeouts with no walks, resulting in a save.

Game two of the day featured a rivalry renewed, as the Maroon & White challenged the former Big 12 Conference-rival Texas Tech Red Raiders. Ackerman continued her success in the batter’s box in the second game of the day, launching the first home run of her collegiate career in the bottom of the fifth inning to provide A&M with a 1-0 advantage. The Mesa, Arizona, native finished 2-for-2 on the evening in a career showing. Unfortunately, the Red Raiders were able to send a pair of runners home following A&M throwing errors in the top of the seventh inning to finalize the 2-1 result.

Herzog was once again called on in the circle, pitching a complete game with six strikeouts in the process. The junior pitcher allowed only four hits in the game, with both Red Raider runs credited as unearned.

KEY INNINGS

vs. Colorado State

B3| Makinzy Herzog opened up the scoring for the Aggies with a thunderous solo home run over the rightfield wall. A&M 1, CSU 0

B5| Kelbi Fortenberry drew a walk and quickly stole second base with Haley Lee filling the open base, also on a walk. Shaylee Ackerman sent an RBI single to leftfield driving Fortenberry home with two outs on the board, but the Rams escaped the inning surrendering only one run. A&M 2, CSU 0

vs. Texas Tech

B5| Shaylee Ackerman sent her first collegiate home run over the leftfield wall directly towards the Davis Diamond scoreboard. A&M 1, TTU 0

T7| Yvonne Whaley walked, and Kelcy Leach reached on a throwing error, which saw Whaley move to third. Jacee Hamlin pinch ran for Leach and headed to second following a foul ball flyout. Heaven Burton reached on an A&M throwing error which allowed Whaley and Leach to tag home. A&M 1, TTU 2

Top Offensive Players:

vs. Colorado State

Kelbi Fortenberry| 2-for-3

Haley Lee| 2-for-2

Makinzy Herzog| 1-for-4, HR, RBI

Shaylee Ackerman| 1-for-3, RBI

vs. Texas Tech

Shaylee Ackerman| 2-for-2, HR, RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

vs. Colorado State

Grace Uribe (1-0) – 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 SO, 2 BB

Makinzy Herzog (SAVE) – 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 0 BB

vs. Texas Tech

Makinzy Herzog (1-1) – 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 SO, BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the Texas Tech game…

“Let’s start with the tech game. Obviously, not happy at all with the way that we handled ourselves in the seventh inning. Literally giving the game away. It was a pitchers’ duel; I thought (Erin) Edmoundson was terrific on the mound. I thought (Makinzy) Herzog was terrific. I mean, it was just a gem. If you like a pitching duel, that was everything that you’d want. (Shaylee) Ackerman having such quality at bats, getting up there and getting that one run. You get that one run, and you know that’s it, like that’s the type of game that we have got going. Herzog put herself in a jam, walking that leadoff, but she still did what she needed to do to win a ball game. Us being late on that coverage, on that bunt, us not covering second base, those are inexcusable mistakes. Anyone that knows me knows what I say about defense and my priority relative to defense. So that’s a tough thing to swallow, and as I say that, I take nothing away from Texas Tech, Edmoundson. You know tech did what they needed to do to win the game, but there are those rare times when you feel like literally, you give a win to an opponent. Those are really tough to swallow.”

On the Colorado State game…

“We had another really good pitching performance out of Grace Uribe. I thought she showed great toughness on the mound, got called for some pitches, and their coach was calling it out. There was a lot of chaos going on, and I thought she managed it terrifically. I was pleased with the decision that we made to then come with Herzog. Herzog came in and did a great job. I thought Coach Dill called two terrific games today, and the pitchers executed.”

On the composure of freshman pitcher Grace Uribe…

“I think that’s her greatest asset. She certainly has some great tools. At this point, and what we saw in her high school days, is that she keeps her composure. She is a fierce competitor. She expects to be successful. She’s not out there hoping; she’s just not. She’s prepared, and she expects to be good. I thought today, she stood out even more than yesterday because of her poise and her ability to take some punches and roll with it and stay firm.”

ON DECK

The Maroon & White concludes the Texas A&M Invitational on Monday, as the Aggies take on the Central Arkansas Bears in an 11:30 a.m. first pitch.

