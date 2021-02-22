Advertisement

Bottled water distribution sites for Burleson County residents affected by boil water notice

Snook Volunteer Fire Department and Caldwell Cowboy Church are both handing out water Monday evening
(WTOK)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Many Brazos Valley communities have been under a boil water notice since the winter storms took out power and water last week. FEMA and Burleson County Emergency Management are teaming up to pass out bottled water to families affected by the outage.

A drive-thru water distribution at Snook Volunteer Fire Department will take place Monday from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. One case of bottled water will be distributed per household without safe drinking water.

According to a Facebook post, this distribution is for the communities of Snook, Centerline, Tunis, Clay, and Beaver Creek.

FEMA & Burleson County Emergency Management have come together to provide 1 case of bottled water per household for...

Posted by Snook Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, February 22, 2021

The Caldwell Cowboy Church is also handing out bottled water Monday from 6:15 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The church is located at 300 County Road 169 in Caldwell

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the alert College Station Police posted Sunday on Twitter. The armed robbery happened...
Police investigating armed robbery in busy College Station parking lot.
Later this week, House and Senate committees will convene to investigate how outages happened...
Texas officials block electricity providers from sending bills, disconnecting utilities for nonpayment
Major accident shutdowns Harvey Mitchell Parkway southbound lanes near Shiloh Avenue
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
115 new active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the off-campus student townhomes on...
Update: Two dead in shooting investigation in College Station

Latest News

FEMA
How to apply for FEMA disaster relief
Treat of the Day: Brenham JHS "Friendship Cards"
Treat of the Day: Brenham JHS “Friendship Cards”
Pipes damage due to severe winter weather
BBB warns of “storm chasers” following severe winter weather
Wickson Creek SUD expects boil notice to expire Tuesday