Bottled water distribution sites for Burleson County residents affected by boil water notice

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Many Brazos Valley communities have been under a boil water notice since the winter storms took out power and water last week. FEMA and Burleson County Emergency Management are teaming up to pass out bottled water to families affected by the outage.

A drive-thru water distribution at Snook Volunteer Fire Department will take place Monday from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. One case of bottled water will be distributed per household without safe drinking water.

According to a Facebook post, this distribution is for the communities of Snook, Centerline, Tunis, Clay, and Beaver Creek.

The Caldwell Cowboy Church is also handing out bottled water Monday from 6:15 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The church is located at 300 County Road 169 in Caldwell

