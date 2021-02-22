Brazos County Health District warns against false sense of security as active COVID cases drop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County COVID cases are dropping to a monthslong low.

Tuesday the health district reported 533 active cases. Earlier this month the county was seeing more than 1,500 active cases at a time.

Health officials expected cases to drop after peaking during the holiday season, but testing was limited last week with sites shut down due to the winter weather.

The health district said now is not the time to let your guard down.

“Over the past few weeks we have seen lower numbers. Again that is due to that post-holiday peak coming out of that. These next few days our numbers are going to be all over the place due to this past week’s shut down,” said Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District.

The health district warns people not to have a false sense of security now that numbers are down and vaccines are being distributed.

