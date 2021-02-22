Brazos County hoping to give 7,000 COVID-19 vaccines at hub this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is hoping to give out 7,000 COVID-19 vaccines at the Brazos Center hub this week. The hub reopened Monday morning after being closed last week due to the winter weather.

Residents getting their first round of shots Monday told us thing were going smoothly at the hub.

The hub has extended hours this week Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The health district is also warning people not to have a false sense of security as people get vaccinated and active cases have recently dropped.

The hub is located at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. You do need to have registered to be able to show up.

People needing assistance getting on the wait list can contact 2-1-1, which will connect them to a new local hotline.

