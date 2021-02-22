Advertisement

Brazos Valley Tennis Association raises money for Salvation Army

So far, they’ve raised $1,000.
Brazos Valley Tennis Association hosts fundraiser.
Brazos Valley Tennis Association hosts fundraiser.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Sunday night, the Brazos Valley Tennis Association hosted a mixer to raise money for the Salvation Army.

The event was head at Pebble Creek County Club. People were able to play tennis and participate in a raffle.

“We are a community tennis association. Our goal is to give back to the community, and get more awareness of tennis, and get more people playing and to help our community,” said Sherry Bond, the president of the Brazos Valley Tennis Association.

BVTA is looking to expand their programs and add new members. If you would like to learn more you can visit their website.

