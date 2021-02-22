Advertisement

Bryan business raising funds for local family recovering from house fire

(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 22, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Easy Phone Repairs in Bryan is giving back to one of its customers with a profit-share event Tuesday.

On Feb. 23, the store at 3600 S. Texas Avenue in Bryan will donate 25% of all profits to the family of a customer that suffered a house fire. Easy Phone will also collect donations of food, clothing, household goods, and cash for the family.

“I have always said that we as a company want to make friends more than customers, so this is the perfect opportunity for us to show up as FRIENDS,” wrote owner Rudy Sorto in a statement.

