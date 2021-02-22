Advertisement

City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain

An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police...
An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident, faulting officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old unarmed Black man and department overall for having a weak accountability system.(Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The results of an investigation into the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident.

The report of the investigation conducted for the city of Aurora released Monday faults officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man.

It also criticizes the department for having a weak accountability system that failed to press for the truth about what happened.

It found there were “two contrasting stories” of what happened to McClain based on body camera footage and officers’ statements to investigators.

Another probe the state attorney general is looking at is whether any criminal charges are warranted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the alert College Station Police posted Sunday on Twitter. The armed robbery happened...
Police investigating armed robbery in busy College Station parking lot.
Later this week, House and Senate committees will convene to investigate how outages happened...
Texas officials block electricity providers from sending bills, disconnecting utilities for nonpayment
Major accident shutdowns Harvey Mitchell Parkway southbound lanes near Shiloh Avenue
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
115 new active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the off-campus student townhomes on...
Update: Two dead in shooting investigation in College Station

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Congress preps for first votes on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
A South Carolina zoo celebrates the birth of a new giraffe calf.
Autumn gives birth to new baby giraffe
Smoke rises in the distance from a grass fire off FM 974 on Feb. 22.
Tabor Road closed as Brazos County firefighters work a large grass fire
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
LIVE: WH COVID response team holds briefing; US deaths at brink of 500K
Brazos County Health District warns against false sense of security as active COVID cases drop