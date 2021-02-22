Advertisement

College Station police identify victims in Friday night double shooting

CSPD is still investigating but believe this was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the townhomes on Junction Boys Road near N Dowling Road on Friday night in College Station.
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the townhomes on Junction Boys Road near N Dowling Road on Friday night in College Station.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have identified the victims in the double shooting that occurred Friday night.

Maurice Purnell Stanley IV, 23, of College Station, and Nathaniel Aaron Frisco, 25, of Houston, were both shot and killed near several off-campus student townhomes on Junction Boys Road south of the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Holleman Drive S.

A spokesman for the College Station Police Department on Saturday said it appeared the two men were shooting at each other and both suffered fatal wounds. One of the victims died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital in Navasota where he later passed away.

CSPD is still investigating but believe this was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

