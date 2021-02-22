COVID in Context: Updating the demographic breakdown of who has received the vaccine in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More men and more older Brazos County residents are beginning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, after a start to distribution that largely favored women 16-49 years old (likely Phase 1A health care workers and first responders).

The Texas Department of State Health Services releases cumulative totals of those who have received one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, broken down by age group, race/ethnicity, and gender.

The difference in the demographic breakdown between Feb. 1 numbers and Feb. 18 in each category is below.

In age groups, there is a corresponding decrease in the percentage of recipients in the 16-49 age group and an increase in the percentage of recipients in the 65+ population.

In race/ethnicity, there is a 10-percentage point increase in the number of white people receiving the vaccine and much smaller increases in the percentage of other races or ethnicities.

The percentage of males receiving the vaccine in Brazos County has increased slightly.

