Advertisement

COVID in Context: Updating the demographic breakdown of who has received the vaccine in Brazos County

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More men and more older Brazos County residents are beginning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, after a start to distribution that largely favored women 16-49 years old (likely Phase 1A health care workers and first responders).

The Texas Department of State Health Services releases cumulative totals of those who have received one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, broken down by age group, race/ethnicity, and gender.

The difference in the demographic breakdown between Feb. 1 numbers and Feb. 18 in each category is below.

In age groups, there is a corresponding decrease in the percentage of recipients in the 16-49 age group and an increase in the percentage of recipients in the 65+ population.

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

In race/ethnicity, there is a 10-percentage point increase in the number of white people receiving the vaccine and much smaller increases in the percentage of other races or ethnicities.

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

The percentage of males receiving the vaccine in Brazos County has increased slightly.

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the alert College Station Police posted Sunday on Twitter. The armed robbery happened...
Police investigating armed robbery in busy College Station parking lot.
Later this week, House and Senate committees will convene to investigate how outages happened...
Texas officials block electricity providers from sending bills, disconnecting utilities for nonpayment
Major accident shutdowns Harvey Mitchell Parkway southbound lanes near Shiloh Avenue
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
115 new active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the off-campus student townhomes on...
Update: Two dead in shooting investigation in College Station

Latest News

The World Health Organization panel suggests the origins of COVID-19 deserve further study.
World Health Organization wants deeper look at COVID-19 origins
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Congress preps for first votes on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US coronavirus death toll approaches 500,000
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
COVID relief bill on the table as US death toll nears 500,000