Grimes County man sentenced to 25 years for aggravate sexual assault of a child

Joseph Reyes, 34, was sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of child.(Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A convicted sex offender will spend 25 years in prison, according to Grimes County District Attorney Courtney Cain.

Joseph “JoJo” Reyes, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child on Feb. 22. In November 2018, the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office learned Reyes had fathered two children with an underage female. Investigators received consent from the survivor to obtain DNA samples from both children.

Investigators also collected a DNA sample from Reyes and a confession to the sexual abuse. Further investigation showed the abuse began while the survivor was younger than 14 years old. DNA confirmed Reyes was the father of the children.

Authorities obtained arrest warrants, but soon found that Reyes had fled. After information was circulated on Facebook and local news outlets, Reyes was arrested within 24 hours. Officers arrested him at a traffic stop in Kansas and the survivor and children were in the car with him.

Reyes pleaded guilty to both charges and received a 25 year sentence. Aggravated sexual assault of a child is first degree felony and sexual assault is a second degree felony. Reyes will be required to register a sex offender in Texas for the rest of his life.

“Joseph Reyes was sentenced to prison for 25 years without putting the victim and her children through the emotional stress of a jury trial,” said Cain. “Base on the facts and abuse, a lengthy sentence was the only appropriate resolution in this case.”

