Here’s what you need to know about reporting storm damage and why it’s important

By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The state is urging all residents to report storm-related damage with hopes of getting more counties added to FEMA’s list of who is eligible for Individual Assistance.

President Biden this weekend partially approved Texas’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration, but only 77 counties were approved. Officials say other counties could be added at a later date.

These are the local counties eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, San Jacinto, Walker, and Waller Counties.

Individuals and business owners in counties included in the President’s declaration who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585. You can also download the FEMA app to apply.

FEMA provides financial benefits to eligible applicants who are not insured or underinsured, but those benefits occur after an insurance settlement. Disaster assistance may include financial assistance for temporary lodging and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. FEMA can’t duplicate benefits from insurance or pay your deductible. FEMA is not providing direct food vouchers.

Click here to learn more about what kind of assistance FEMA is providing.

The Governor and the Texas Division of Emergency Management said it will continue to work to ensure the federal government provides appropriate assistance to individual Texans as well as to the state and local governments. That’s why it’s important for everyone to report all storm-related damage to the state.

Click here to find out how you can report your damage to the state of Texas by filling out a self-reporting form online.

