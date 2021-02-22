Advertisement

How to apply for FEMA disaster relief

108 counties in Texas are eligible to receive aid
FEMA
FEMA(Gray DC)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Biden Administration has approved the Major Disaster Declaration for Texas, opening up federal emergency aid to those affected by the severe winter storm that hit the state last week. Through this order, 108 counties in Texas are eligible to receive aid.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

To apply for assistance online, visit disasterassistance.gov. To do so over the phone, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The lines will be in operation seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

With the announcement of aid brought many rumors circulating social media. Here’s what you need to know about FEMA aid:

  • FEMA will not pay the energy bill for Texans affected by the winter storm. FEMA aid is meant to help with items such as temporary rental, or home repair assistance.
  • FEMA will not pay for insurance deductibles for disaster survivors.
    • “FEMA provides financial benefits to eligible applicants who are not insured or underinsured, but those benefits occur after an insurance settlement. Disaster assistance may include financial assistance for temporary lodging and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. FEMA can’t duplicate benefits from insurance or pay your deductible,” according to the FEMA website.
  • FEMA is not providing direct food vouchers, but they are accepting applications for disaster assistance if you live in one of the 108 designated counties.

How to apply for aid?

If you sustained damage from the winter storm and are insured, be sure to contact your insurance company first and make a claim. Your insurance information is needed to determine eligibility for federal assistance. FEMA also aides those who are uninsured and underinsured

To apply for assistance, first take pictures of any damages to your home or belongings, then make a list of every damaged or lost item. If you have insurance, file a claim. After filing a claim, or if you don’t have insurance, apply for disaster assistance by phone, on the app, online or by mail.

Phone

  • 1-800-621-FEMA (1-800-621-3362)
  • If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability and use a Text Telephone (TTY), you may call 800-462-7585.
  • If you use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), please use the standard toll-free FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-FEMA (1-800-621-3362).

Phone App

Online

Mail

  • FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

