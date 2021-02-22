Local residents concerned over high electric bills following week long power outages

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Brazos Valley residents who use the electric service provider Navasota Valley Electric Coop say they were shocked when they calculated their bill from this last week, coming out to over $70,000.

KBTX had multiple people send in screenshots of this calculation based on the wattage usage from their meters. Linda Fonville says she first heard about these bills after her niece told her that her bill came out to over $8,000.

Fonville says she went out to her meter, punched in the numbers into the website’s bill calculator function, and saw that it was nearly $80,000.

Sunday, as photos of these calculations were circling social media, Navasota Valley Electric took to Facebook to issue a statement.

Reports regarding potential bill spikes are circulating on social media. Additionally, there is an image of our ‘Bill... Posted by Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Saturday, February 20, 2021

“We do not yet know the full financial impact of the winter storm,” said the Facebook post. “When we have a better understanding of the financial effects of this event, we will work with the NVEC Board of Directors for necessary recommendations to reduce the impact of this emergency on our members.”

