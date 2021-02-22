Advertisement

More sunshine in store Tuesday ahead of a rainy second half of the week

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine and blue skies have been the theme throughout this pleasant Monday afternoon! Temperatures have been able to reach above the 70 degree mark for a good portion of the Brazos Valley, with plenty more sunshine in store Tuesday. It’ll be a chilly start to the second day of the workweek as clear skies send overnight lows into the upper 30s/low 40s. Tuesday afternoon will sit a touch warmer with the sunshine helping most top off in the mid 70s and a breezy southerly wind on hand. Soak it up while it’s here! As high pressure moves off to the east, the cloud cover and an isolated rain chance move back in by Wednesday.

With moisture pumping back into the Brazos Valley and a cold front approaching the area by early Thursday, scattered rain chances then stick with us through the later half of the week. No need to worry about more frigid cold -- this front only looks to drop afternoon highs into the 60s Thursday and Friday after starting the mornings off in the low 50s. The 70s return through the weekend ahead of another cold front that will make a run for the Brazos Valley by early next week.

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 41. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 74. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 25 mph at times.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles and patchy fog possible by sunrise. Low: 51. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a few showers. High: 75. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the alert College Station Police posted Sunday on Twitter. The armed robbery happened...
Police investigating armed robbery in busy College Station parking lot.
Later this week, House and Senate committees will convene to investigate how outages happened...
Texas officials block electricity providers from sending bills, disconnecting utilities for nonpayment
Major accident shutdowns Harvey Mitchell Parkway southbound lanes near Shiloh Avenue
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
115 new active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the off-campus student townhomes on...
Update: Two dead in shooting investigation in College Station

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Sunny first half of the week!
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Quick evening rain leads in a sunny, seasonable Monday
KBTX PinPoint Weather
The great thaw-out continues ahead of a cold front Sunday night
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Thawing things out this weekend