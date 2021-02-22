More sunshine in store Tuesday ahead of a rainy second half of the week

Sunshine and blue skies have been the theme throughout this pleasant Monday afternoon! Temperatures have been able to reach above the 70 degree mark for a good portion of the Brazos Valley, with plenty more sunshine in store Tuesday. It’ll be a chilly start to the second day of the workweek as clear skies send overnight lows into the upper 30s/low 40s. Tuesday afternoon will sit a touch warmer with the sunshine helping most top off in the mid 70s and a breezy southerly wind on hand. Soak it up while it’s here! As high pressure moves off to the east, the cloud cover and an isolated rain chance move back in by Wednesday.

With moisture pumping back into the Brazos Valley and a cold front approaching the area by early Thursday, scattered rain chances then stick with us through the later half of the week. No need to worry about more frigid cold -- this front only looks to drop afternoon highs into the 60s Thursday and Friday after starting the mornings off in the low 50s. The 70s return through the weekend ahead of another cold front that will make a run for the Brazos Valley by early next week.

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 41. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 74. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 25 mph at times.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles and patchy fog possible by sunrise. Low: 51. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a few showers. High: 75. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

