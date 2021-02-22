No. 10 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Set for Home Opener Against No. 16 Kentucky

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host No. 16 Kentucky at the Mitchell Tennis Center for their first home match of the season on Tuesday at 3 p.m. (CT). A&M enters the match 5-1 overall and 1-0 in league play while the Wildcats carry an 11-1 season record and a 1-0 mark in conference.

“This week is an important week for our team,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We are in the middle of playing four matches in eight days. I know the guys are very excited to get outside and play some matches on our home courts. This should be a great week of competition in Aggieland.”

The Aggies entered the spring season with five student-athletes ranked in the singles poll and a single ranked doubles team. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot leads the charge for the Maroon & White with No. 13 Habib, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar, No. 110 Barnaby Smith and No. 116 Schachter rounding out the ranked Aggies. Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson open the season at No. 48 in the doubles rankings, Thomson is in his first season in Aggieland after graduating from Texas Tech last season.

LAST TIME OUT

The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team claimed a 6-1 win at Vanderbilt at the Currey Tennis Center Sunday afternoon. The Aggies cruised through the doubles action to claim the first point of the day. A&M’s Guido Marson and Bjorn Thomson posted a 6-0 win on court two over Vandy’s Marcus Ferreira and Macsen Sisam. The Aggies clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 win on court one by Hady Habib and Noah Schachter over the Commodore duo of George Harwell and Max Freeman.

In singles play, the Maroon & White captures first sets on four of six courts, converting all four of those into straight set victories. A&M Raphael Perot, a freshman from Octeville-sur-Mer, France, posted the first singles win for the visitors as he topped Sisam 6-3, 6-0 on court four. Moments later, No. 13 Habib clipped Ferreira 6-3, 6-2 on court two to put the Aggies ahead 3-0. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot clinched the win for A&M with a 6-3, 7-5 decision on court one over No. 117 Harwell.

With the team match decided the remaining matches were played out, Vanderbilt earned a point through a third-set super tiebreaker on court five. A&M’s No. 116 Schachter posted the fifth point of the day for the Aggies with a 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 win over Freeman on court three. The final point was earned by A&M’s Pierce Rollins on court six with a 6-4, 7-6(2) win over Vandy’s Joubert Klopper.

UP NEXT

The Aggies remain at home for a weekend of SEC action as No. 20 South Carolina and No. 11 Florida return to the Mitchell Tennis Center for the second consecutive season. A&M will take on the Gamecocks at 6 p.m. Friday (Feb. 26) and the Gators at 1 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 28).

