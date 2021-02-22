Advertisement

Robertson County officials asking residents to report storm damage

Robertson County is currently ineligible for FEMA funding
Robertson County asking residents to report any storm damage.
Robertson County asking residents to report any storm damage.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -Robertson County officials are requesting any residents or businesses with damage from last week’s storm to report it.

Last week the Biden administration approved the request for individual assistance in 77 counties across the state. Brazos Valley counties that didn’t make the list were Robertson, Leon, Milam, and Washington.

Still, many residents in counties like Robertson have dealt with widespread utility and water outages and weather-related damage. Those residents are urged to submit a Texas Disaster Impact Survey by 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Robertson County Judge Charles Ellison says doing so could make Robertson County eligible for FEMA assistance.

Officials say all water systems in Robertson County are up and in full operations. There is still a boil water notice issued for Hearne until at least Tuesday.

You can report damage by clicking here.

