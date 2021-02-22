Advertisement

Sunny first half of the week!

By Max Crawford
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another cold front quietly crept through the Brazos Valley overnight, bringing a couple returns on the radar and a quick switch of wind to the north. As the cooler air filters through the area today, we can expect to settle a little cooler by this afternoon than how Sunday’s beautiful afternoon went. Still, after having an extra layer or two on this morning, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to soak up the sun both today and tomorrow. Clear skies and calm conditions will lead to another chilly night tonight, but we recover very nicely into the 70s by Tuesday afternoon.

The second cold front of the week should have a little more punch -- but no worries, still nothing like the cold of the past week. Clouds take over our sky for the back half of the week as a passing on / off rain chance is possible Thursday through Saturday. Clouds and a north wind hold afternoon highs to the upper 50s both Thursday and Friday. After a windy warm-up next Sunday, scattered rain and a few rumbles could close out the month of February. March looks to start chilled with a light freeze possible early next week and highs in the low-to-mid 50s for the first couple of days of the new month.

Monday: Sunny. High: 67. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 40. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 72. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles and patchy fog possible by sunrise. Low: 49. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

