Treat of the Day: Brenham JHS “Friendship Cards”

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - This week, nearly 900 students at Brenham Junior High will receive “Friendship Cards,” thanks to the students in the National Junior Honor Society at the campus.

The cards, which are being made by roughly 60 junior honor society students, are intended to give students at the school a little boost as we wind down the winter months. They are unique, customized cards with a piece of candy included as a sweet treat and a reminder that despite the numerous obstacles they’re facing this year, no one has to face them alone.

The cards are being delivered to students in their classrooms throughout the week of Feb. 22.

