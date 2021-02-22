Wickson Creek SUD expects boil notice to expire Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officials with the Wickson Creek Special Utility District say they are hoping to get results back from the lab Tuesday afternoon, indicating that they can rescind the current water boil notice.

Tuesday night, the utility district issued a boil notice after reduced pressure from winter weather.

For nearly a week residents in the district, which includes 750 square miles in portions of Brazos, Grimes, and Robertson Counties, have been asked to boil all water for two minutes prior to consumption (cooking, drinking, washing your hands or face, brushing your teeth, etc.). Children, seniors, and those with an immune deficiency are especially vulnerable to harmful bacteria that are killed by boiling water.

PSA from Wickson Creek Special Utility District PLEASE SHARE AND SPREAD THE WORD Due to reduced distribution system... Posted by City of Wixon Valley, TX on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Monday, Wickson Creek issued the following statement to KBTX:

Currently, all pressures are back to normal, storage tanks are full, samples have been taken and we anticipate results should be back from the lab tomorrow afternoon. We anticipate being able to rescind the boil water notice tomorrow afternoon.

Even with seven million Texans initially under a water boil notice last week, Wickson Creek General Manager Kent Watson says that there is not a backup at the lab. Watson says water districts have to wait until water pressure gets high enough, then get samples, and it takes 24 hours to test the samples once received by the lab.

