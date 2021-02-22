Advertisement

Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 3 in AP Poll

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK – Texas A&M women’s basketball rose to the No. 3 ranking in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll, moving up two spots from last week’s poll.

The ranking matches the highest in program history, as the Aggies were ranked No. 3 for three weeks during the 2008-09 campaign. The Maroon & White has been in the top 10 for 12-consecutive weeks, which is the second longest streak in A&M history (29 weeks – March 15, 2010 - Jan. 2, 2012).

Texas A&M boasts a perfect 8-0 record versus ranked opponents, and is tied for the most overall wins (20) in the country with No. 6 Louisville and No. 4 Stanford. The Aggies are the highest ranked team in the Southeastern Conference for the first time since Nov. 11, 2019.

The Maroon & White earned one first-place vote and 684 points, one total point behind No. 2 NC State. The Aggies will travel to Alabama on Feb. 25, and then will cap off the regular season against No. 5 South Carolina at home on Feb. 28 in Reed Arena at 1 p.m.

Aggies Bounce Back with 15-0 Win in Series Finale
Ackerman’s Bat Highlights Day Two of Texas A&M Invitational
