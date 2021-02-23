8 COVID-19 deaths reported, 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 59 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 552 active cases.

Eight new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 208 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19. BCHD said these deaths were reported last week during the winter storm when they were not sending out daily updates.

A hospitalized female in her 40′s

A hospitalized female in her 50′s

Two hospitalized males in their 60′s

Two hospitalized males in their 70′s

A hospitalized female in her 70′s

A hospitalized male in his 80′s

16,187 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

85 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,603 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 212 active probable cases and there have been 3,391 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,947. There have been 178,510 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 89 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 117 percent.

Currently, there are 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 594 staffed hospital beds with 93 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 78 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 68 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 60 1,779 1,692 27 3,819 1,136 Brazos 552 16,947 16,187 208 18,211 7,681 Burleson 265 2,187 1,890 32 1,640 610 Grimes 387 3,374 2,927 60 1,955 833 Houston 85 1,538 1,415 38 1,370 875 Lee 263 1,952 1,653 36 1,142 491 Leon 155 1,519 1,328 36 837 431 Madison 147 1,851 1,680 24 692 322 Milam 103 2,295 2,192 37 2,165 1,175 Montgomery 3,743 44,346 21,511 239 52,115 24,535 Robertson 219 1,993 1,741 33 1,448 523 San Jacinto 202 977 751 24 1,895 790 Trinity 60 649 569 20 1,692 588 Walker 368 8,425 7,946 111 4,151 1,706 Waller 130 3,376 3,208 38 3,280 1,218 Washington 478 3,610 3,052 80 5,201 1,286

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 3 new cases and 175 active cases on Feb. 20.

Currently, the university has reported 2,413 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 23, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 202,748 active cases and 2,331,940 recoveries. There have been 2,594,466 total cases reported and 22,515,443 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 41,407 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,118,003 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,367,026 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 5,638,865 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 342,309 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

