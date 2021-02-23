Advertisement

8 COVID-19 deaths reported, 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 59 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 552 active cases.

Eight new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 208 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19. BCHD said these deaths were reported last week during the winter storm when they were not sending out daily updates.

  • A hospitalized female in her 40′s
  • A hospitalized female in her 50′s
  • Two hospitalized males in their 60′s
  • Two hospitalized males in their 70′s
  • A hospitalized female in her 70′s
  • A hospitalized male in his 80′s

16,187 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

85 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,603 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 212 active probable cases and there have been 3,391 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,947. There have been 178,510 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 89 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 117 percent.

Currently, there are 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 594 staffed hospital beds with 93 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 78 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 68 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin601,7791,692273,8191,136
Brazos55216,94716,18720818,2117,681
Burleson2652,1871,890321,640610
Grimes3873,3742,927601,955833
Houston851,5381,415381,370875
Lee2631,9521,653361,142491
Leon1551,5191,32836837431
Madison1471,8511,68024692322
Milam1032,2952,192372,1651,175
Montgomery3,74344,34621,51123952,11524,535
Robertson2191,9931,741331,448523
San Jacinto202977751241,895790
Trinity60649569201,692588
Walker3688,4257,9461114,1511,706
Waller1303,3763,208383,2801,218
Washington4783,6103,052805,2011,286

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 3 new cases and 175 active cases on Feb. 20.

Currently, the university has reported 2,413 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 23, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 202,748 active cases and 2,331,940 recoveries. There have been 2,594,466 total cases reported and 22,515,443 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 41,407 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,118,003 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,367,026 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 5,638,865 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 342,309 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

