A&M Consolidated boys fall short to Lake Creek 49-47

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team lost to Lake Creek 49-47 in the bi-district round of the playoffs Monday night in Madisonville.

Kaden Lewis paced the Tigers with 19 points. Nathan Edwards chipped in 12 and Ziyan Ali had 8 points. Consol jumped out to a 9-2 lead, sparked by a dunk in transition from Lewis. The Lions responded with hot shooting and went on a 15-3 run to take the lead. The game came down to the final possession, with Lake Creek holding on for the 2 point victory.

A&M Consolidated’s season comes to an end after capping off the regular season on an 8 game winning streak.

