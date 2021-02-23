Advertisement

Authorities looking for Caldwell man missing since October 2020

James “Baby James” Bernard Dawson was possibly seen in Bryan a few weeks ago
James Bernard Dawson has been missing since October 2020.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A man from Caldwell has been missing since October 2020, according to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

James “Baby James” Bernard Dawson went missing in October in Caldwell, but Caldwell police say he could have been seen in Bryan a few week ago.

Dawson is a 29-year-old male, 5′11″ and 165 lbs.

If you see Dawson or know of his location, contact the Caldwell Police Department at (979) 567-4455

