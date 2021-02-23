Brazos County Health District no longer reporting COVID-19 updates on weekends

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daily COVID-19 updates from the Brazos County Health District is something Brazos County residents have relied on since the early days of the pandemic. But, starting this week some changes are coming.

BCHD has announced they will no longer be reporting COVID-19 updates on the weekends. This includes conducting COVID-19 case investigations, updating the dashboard and sending case number updates

“These changes are due to limited staff resources and the long-term sustainability of staff resources during weekend hours,” said a statement from BCHD.

The health district said all COVID-19 cases they receive over the weekend will be investigated and reported during the week.

