Car catches fire at gas station, College Station firefighters contain blaze

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were called out to the intersection of Wellborn Road and Rock Prairie Road today when a car caught fire as the driver was reportedly pumping gas.

🔥CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A young man just told me he was pumping gas when his BMW suddenly caught on fire. He was not injured.



📍Tigerland Express gas station on Wellborn At Rock Prairie Road in College Station.



(12:16pm) pic.twitter.com/ILp7f6S7DS — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 23, 2021

According to the driver of the vehicle, he was pumping gas when his car suddenly caught fire around noon on Tuesday.

Members of the College Station Fire Department arrived on scene minutes later and contained the blaze. No one was injured in the blaze.

