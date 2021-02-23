Advertisement

Car catches fire at gas station, College Station firefighters contain blaze

No one was injured in the blaze
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were called out to the intersection of Wellborn Road and Rock Prairie Road today when a car caught fire as the driver was reportedly pumping gas.

According to the driver of the vehicle, he was pumping gas when his car suddenly caught fire around noon on Tuesday.

Members of the College Station Fire Department arrived on scene minutes later and contained the blaze. No one was injured in the blaze.

