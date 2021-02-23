Centerville runs past Bremond 65-32 in area round

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Centerville girls’ basketball team beat Bremond 65-32 in the UIL Class 2A area playoffs Monday night at Panther Gym.

Bremond was able to keep things close early on, but Centerville started pulling away to take a 17-9 lead at the end of the 1st quarter. The Lady Tigers of Centerville started the 2nd quarter on a run and didn’t look back, running away with the 33 point victory.

Centerville advances to the regional quarterfinals and will play #6 Martins Mill. Bremond’s season comes to a close after the Lady Tigers won their first playoff game in 19 years.

