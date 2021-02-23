College Station Lady Cougars shut out Rudder 4-0

The College Station Lady Cougar Soccer team defeated the Rudder Rangers Monday evening 4-0 to improve to 5-1 in district play and 11-3-2 overall.

The Cougs took the lead when Kylie McRaven’s pass found Shaley Lewis just inside the 18. Lewis fired a low shot that beat the goalie to the far post. A minute later, McRaven scored with Lewis getting the assist to put the Cougs up 2-0.

Just before halftime, the Cougars went up by 3 when Lauren Hanik’s corner kick was redirected into the net by Jenna Black. At the 25:47 mark of the second half, Simmy Ghosh scored off of a nice pass from McRaven in front of the goal.

The College Station JV defeated Rudder 3-0 to improve to 6-0 in district play, 11-1-1 overall. Cougar goals were scored by Reese Maxwell, Ashlyn Turner, and Jillian Burns. Maxwell and Burns picked up assists for the Cougs. The Cougar Varsity will play an away makeup game on Wednesday against Katy Paetow at 6 pm.