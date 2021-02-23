Advertisement

College Station Lady Cougars shut out Rudder 4-0

(KBTX)
By Stoney Pryor / College Station Lady Cougar Soccer
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The College Station Lady Cougar Soccer team defeated the Rudder Rangers Monday evening 4-0 to improve to 5-1 in district play and 11-3-2 overall. 

The Cougs took the lead when Kylie McRaven’s pass found Shaley Lewis just inside the 18. Lewis fired a low shot that beat the goalie to the far post. A minute later, McRaven scored with Lewis getting the assist to put the Cougs up 2-0. 

Just before halftime, the Cougars went up by 3 when Lauren Hanik’s corner kick was redirected into the net by Jenna Black. At the 25:47 mark of the second half, Simmy Ghosh scored off of a nice pass from McRaven in front of the goal. 

The College Station JV defeated Rudder 3-0 to improve to 6-0 in district play, 11-1-1 overall.  Cougar goals were scored by Reese Maxwell, Ashlyn Turner, and Jillian Burns.  Maxwell and Burns picked up assists for the Cougs.  The Cougar Varsity will play an away makeup game on Wednesday against Katy Paetow at 6 pm.

Most Read

This is the alert College Station Police posted Sunday on Twitter. The armed robbery happened...
Police investigating armed robbery in busy College Station parking lot.
Later this week, House and Senate committees will convene to investigate how outages happened...
Texas officials block electricity providers from sending bills, disconnecting utilities for nonpayment
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the townhomes on Junction Boys Road near N...
College Station police identify victims in Friday night double shooting
Major accident shutdowns Harvey Mitchell Parkway southbound lanes near Shiloh Avenue
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
115 new active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County

Latest News

Consol's Kaden Lewis rises up for a dunk during the Tigers' bi-district playoff match-up with...
A&M Consolidated boys fall short to Lake Creek 49-47
The Centerville girls' basketball team huddles up during an area round playoff game versus...
Centerville runs past Bremond 65-32 in area round
The Cameron Yoe boys' basketball team celebrates their win over Fairfield in the bi-district...
Spikes paces Cameron Yoe to Area Round after 76-69 win over Fairfield
2021 Brazos Valley high school boys’ basketball playoff pairings & results