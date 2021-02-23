Advertisement

COVID in Context: Brazos County had a 7.3% positivity rate during winter storm testing closures

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The week of severe winter weather, free testing sites around Brazos County were closed. The Brazos County Health District also did not report daily COVID-19 data due to the weather-related closure of the office.

One the two days following the reopening of BCHD, cases were reported from throughout the winter weather event.

Of the 2,967 tests reported Feb. 21-22, 218 were positive. That results in a 7.35% positivity rate.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District

Compared to the 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the rest of February, this winter weather positivity rate was lower.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District

