COVID in Context: Brazos County had a 7.3% positivity rate during winter storm testing closures

One the two days following the reopening of BCHD, cases were reported from throughout the winter weather event.

Of the 2,967 tests reported Feb. 21-22, 218 were positive. That results in a 7.35% positivity rate.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District (KBTX)

Compared to the 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the rest of February, this winter weather positivity rate was lower.

