COVID in Context: Brazos County had a 7.3% positivity rate during winter storm testing closures
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The week of severe winter weather, free testing sites around Brazos County were closed. The Brazos County Health District also did not report daily COVID-19 data due to the weather-related closure of the office.
One the two days following the reopening of BCHD, cases were reported from throughout the winter weather event.
Of the 2,967 tests reported Feb. 21-22, 218 were positive. That results in a 7.35% positivity rate.
Compared to the 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the rest of February, this winter weather positivity rate was lower.
Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.