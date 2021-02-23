Fernández García-Poggio leads Aggies on first day of ICON Invitational

HUMBLE, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio shot 3-under 141 to finish tied for 10th after the first two rounds of the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston on Monday. “It was great to be back on the course today,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “We have been looking forward to getting to compete ever since the fall ended, and the team was excited to be out there. Blanca played well today and has put herself in a nice position to have a good finish tomorrow. Overall, we need to find more rhythm and that will come as we continue to get more reps.”

Fernández García-Poggio (70-71—141) parred 14 holes in the first 18 of the day and sank three birdies to go 2-under 70 in the first round. She continued her steady play into the second round, carding a 1-under 71 with another three birdies.

Ava Schwienteck (73-76—149) birdied a team-high eight holes, finishing the day 5-over 149 and tied for 50th. Stephanie Astrup (74-81—155) and Amber Park (82-75—157) round out the group tied for 67th and 73rd, respectively.

The Aggies (299-303—602) finished the day in 13th place, sinking 23 birdies and parring 82 holes in the first two rounds.

Up Next

The Aggies will conclude their spring debut at the ICON Invitational tomorrow.