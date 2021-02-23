Advertisement

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack confirmed to reprise role as USDA Secretary

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a rare show of bipartisanship, former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack will reprise his role as Agriculture Secretary following a 92-7 vote in the U.S Senate, Tuesday.

The Senate Agriculture Committee approved Vilsack following a friendly committee confirmation hearing on Feb. 2, where Vilsack faced questions on industry challenges and trade. During his testimony, he pledged to focus on COVID-19 recovery and climate change initiatives.

While Democrats appear to be sold on his agenda, Republicans, like fellow Iowan Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), say they are drawn to his more moderate side, citing his experience and midwestern values.

“He has exactly the experience we need and the midwestern roots to understand the needs of our farmers and ranchers,” said Ernst.

In addition to serving two teams as the governor of Iowa, Vilsack spent eight years as President Obama’s Agriculture Secretary. After a 4-year hiatus, he’ll be back in the saddle again, but it’s for that reason some fear his ideas may be antiquated.

“He did a lot of lip service for climate change in his first eight years,” said Lilliston. “Now he’s going have to act. What steps is he going to take to build a more resilient farming system?”

Civil rights advocates have also expressed concern, criticizing Vilsack for not doing enough to combat alleged long-standing discrimination in the department.

Vilsack has vowed to make “racial justice and equity” a priority.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the townhomes on Junction Boys Road near N...
College Station police identify victims in Friday night double shooting
Joseph Reyes, 34, was sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual...
Grimes County man sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
533 active COVID-19 cases, 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Officials are investigating a crash between an 18-wheeler and a car early Monday morning
Car, 18-wheeler collide in crash on Highway 6 near Hearne

Latest News

“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces Star Spangled Banner Protection Act
Rep. Sessions discusses upcoming impeachment and COVID relief on BVTM
Rep. Pete Sessions talks Trump impeachment, negotiating COVID relief bill
Rep. Sessions discusses upcoming impeachment and COVID relief on BVTM
Rep. Pete Sessions talks Trump impeachment, negotiating COVID relief bill
Four local state lawmakers named to committees for 2021 legislative session