Gain training in aesthetic and massage careers at local institute and training spa

The White Elm Wellness Institute & Training Spa provides students with certifications, hands-on...
The White Elm Wellness Institute & Training Spa provides students with certifications, hands-on training, and professional support that can be completed in less than one year.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -White Elm Wellness Institute & Training Spa is now open and providing educational training in the fields of massages and aesthetics.

The Institute provides students with certifications, hands-on training, and professional support that can all be completed in less than one year.

The school offers two programs a massage certification course and an anesthetic certification course. Click here to learn more.

The community can get involved with the institute, too, through the Training Spa.

The Training Spa offers services completed by newly certified therapists from the Institute.

Services one can receive from the Training Spa include massage therapies and skin services like facials, hair removal, peels and etc. Prices for these services do vary, but according to White Elm Wellness Institute, most 1-hour services start at $40.

Every Tuesday, we will now be offering $10 OFF of ANY facial!!! That's right, you can get a facial for as low as $30...

Posted by White Elm Wellness Institute & Training Spa on Monday, February 8, 2021

To request an appointment click here or call 979.393.0132.

The White Elm Wellness Institute is located at 3016 E. Villa Maria in Bryan.

