Local businsses continue repairs after winter storm

Many local businesses are working to make repairs to water damage and broken pipes after severe weather.
The Philips Event Center at Briarcrest suffered significant damage after severe weather.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local businesses continue dealing with damage caused by the winter weather.

The Philips Event Center at Briarcrest is closed until further notice after excessive damage caused by a fire extinguisher sprinkler system occurred on Wednesday.

Golf is open to members only and will open to the public once a paying system is put in place.

City officials do not have a timeline on when everything will be back up and running. KBTX is told insurance adjusters were out today to assess an estimated cost on how much damage was done.

Another local business working to get back open is Painting with a Twist in College Station.

The owners shut down last Sunday right before bad weather hit to come back Wednesday and find multiple pipes had burst. Plumbers were out this morning in hopes to reopen the building by Tuesday evening.

