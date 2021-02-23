Local hair school offering free haircuts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Modern Barber & Beauty Institute is offering customers free haircuts.

Free services for men, women, and children are offered Tuesday until 6:00 p.m.

The institute is located at 1123 E Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan.

Owner Ramsey De La Cruz says this is a way they can give back to the community after many suffered during last week’s snowstorm.

“For us making people feel good about themselves and looking good is the best thing we can do for our community at this time so this is why we’re doing our free haircuts today,” said De La Cruz.

Due to unfortunate circumstances our community has had, we will be closed the rest of this week. However, we'd like to... Posted by Modern Barber & Beauty Institute on Friday, February 19, 2021

