Local hardware stores working to keep plumbing supplies stocked

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -Local hardware stores are staying busy as residents across the Brazos Valley work to fix damage caused by last week’s storm.

Hearne Ace Hardware Owner, Keith Jentsch says they’ve worked to keep shelves stocked.

Jentsch says they’ve been fortunate enough to receive several shipments in the last few days to help accommodate the community. However, plumbing supplies still remain low.

“We’re just trying to accommodate the community’s needs right now but yes, the shelves are bare in the plumbing department,” said Jentsch.

Jentsch says they’re working to keep residents updated through Facebook as supplies get restocked.

