Advertisement

Local hardware stores working to keep plumbing supplies stocked

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -Local hardware stores are staying busy as residents across the Brazos Valley work to fix damage caused by last week’s storm.

Hearne Ace Hardware Owner, Keith Jentsch says they’ve worked to keep shelves stocked.

Jentsch says they’ve been fortunate enough to receive several shipments in the last few days to help accommodate the community. However, plumbing supplies still remain low.

“We’re just trying to accommodate the community’s needs right now but yes, the shelves are bare in the plumbing department,” said Jentsch.

Jentsch says they’re working to keep residents updated through Facebook as supplies get restocked.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the alert College Station Police posted Sunday on Twitter. The armed robbery happened...
Police investigating armed robbery in busy College Station parking lot.
Later this week, House and Senate committees will convene to investigate how outages happened...
Texas officials block electricity providers from sending bills, disconnecting utilities for nonpayment
Major accident shutdowns Harvey Mitchell Parkway southbound lanes near Shiloh Avenue
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
115 new active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the off-campus student townhomes on...
Update: Two dead in shooting investigation in College Station

Latest News

Monday Evening Weather Update 2/22
Monday Evening Weather Update 2/22
Brazos County Health District warns against false sense of security as active COVID cases drop
Brazos County Health District warns against false sense of security as active COVID cases drop
Brazos County hoping to give 7,000 COVID-19 vaccines at hub this week
Brazos County hoping to give 7,000 COVID-19 vaccines at hub this week
“Our county was turned upside down for a week”: Brazos County extends Disaster Declaration for...
“Our county was turned upside down for a week”: Brazos County extends Disaster Declaration for 30 days