More sunshine in store Tuesday ahead of daily rain chances for the second half of the week

It’ll be a chilly start to the day Tuesday as clear skies through the overnight send morning lows into the low 40s. Tuesday afternoon will sit a touch warmer than Monday with the sunshine helping most top off in the mid 70s and a breezy south wind on hand. Soak it up while it’s here! As high pressure moves off to the east, the cloud cover and an isolated rain chance move back in by Wednesday.

With moisture pumping back into the Brazos Valley and a cold front approaching the area late Wednesday, scattered rain chances will stick with us through the later half of the week. No need to worry about more frigid cold -- this front only looks to drop afternoon highs into the 60s Thursday and Friday after starting the mornings off in the low 50s. The 70s return through the weekend ahead of another cold front that will make a run for the Brazos Valley by early next week.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 76. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible by sunrise. Low: 55. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a few showers. High: 74. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Low: 55. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

