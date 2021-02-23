New life sciences business breaks ground in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new life sciences company is coming to College Station.

Tuesday morning Matica Biotechnology broke ground at Providence Park near the Academy store in College Station.

The company will be doing state-of-the-art work in therapeutics, vaccines and vectors.

Eventually they hope to bring about 100 jobs to the Brazos Valley. Company staff say right now they don’t have work related to the pandemic but there are options in the future. The company will be moving into a space at a 50 acre campus and also expanding there.

”It is their goal to target on diseases and to try and maybe get us to a point where maybe we can’t eradicate the disease but we certainly can get to the point of where we prevent it from harming our citizens,” said Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station.

