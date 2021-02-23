“Our county was turned upside down for a week”: Brazos County extends Disaster Declaration for 30 days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials have extended the Disaster Declaration that was enacted on Feb. 15, to March 23.

Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2 Russ Ford confirmed that information on First News at Four on Monday. By law, the initial declaration can only last one week.

“This is all part of the process of doing this correctly to prepare us for, hopefully, some FEMA assistance down the road,” Ford said.

While power and water is mostly restored for most of Brazos County, Ford says we will still be repairing damage in homes for weeks or even months after this storm.

“If you have damage, call your insurance company first,” Ford said.

As much of our area’s equipment comes back online after being without power for so long, Ford says some of it may be failing because it was frozen.

“We don’t even know yet what all the damage is. We’re still trying to determine that,” Ford said.

