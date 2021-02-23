Advertisement

Simmons Named to SEC Community Service Team

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN – COLLEGE STATION – Junior captain Peter Simmons was named to the 2021 SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Community Service Team, as announced by the league office Tuesday. The Community Service team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts. 

Simmons has spearheaded efforts within the Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving program to give their time to Aggies Can, the largest student-athlete volunteer run canned food drive in the nation that gives back to people all over the Brazos Valley, Aggies Build, Brazos Valley Food Bank and the Big Event. He was chosen to be Vice President of Selfless Service for 589 student athletes in the Texas A&M Athletic Department as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. During the pandemic, Peter has helped establish alternative virtual community service events with such groups as Aggies Can, REVed up to Read, Aggies Move, Voter Registration, and more, assuring that A&M student-athletes are still able to support and uplift the local community both on campus and in the Brazos Valley. He assisted in remolding Selfless Service Ambassador Program to utilize charitable student-athletes to optimize and developcommunity service events. 

Peter was selected as a team captain as a junior and is a two-time SEC Honor Roll member. Also minoring in business, Peter has maintained a 3.93 GPA in mechanical engineering. He has dedicated time to conducting research within the A&M mechanical engineering department, working with ultrasonic senor data to assist in creating an app that helps visually impaired gamers. 

The Aggies begin competition at SEC Championships as events began on Tuesday, February 23rd through Friday, February 26th at the Mizzou Aquatics Center. Follow on Twitter for updates, @aggieswimdive.

Complete 2020 SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Community Service Team

Cole Brown, Junior, Alabama

Davis Edwards, Sophomore, Auburn

Nick Lydon, Junior, Florida

Grant Norgan, Senior, Georgia

Hank Siefert, Senior, Kentucky

Luca Pfyffer, Senior, LSU

Grant Reed, Senior, Missouri

Andrew Grespin, Sophomore, South Carolina

Matthew Wade, Junior, Tennessee

Peter Simmons, Junior, Texas A&M

