Spikes paces Cameron Yoe to Area Round after 76-69 win over Fairfield

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Yoemen rallied to beat Fairfield in the UIL Class 3A Boys’ Bi-District Playoffs Monday night 76-69 at Mustang Gym.

Down 39-26 at the half, Za’Korien Spikes ignited the Yoemen in the second half. His steal and layup gave Cameron Yoe a 60-59 lead.

Spikes would lead the Yoemen in scoring with 22 points. Cameron Yoe will now face Lorena in the Area Round of the playoffs later this week.

