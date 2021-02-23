Advertisement

Spikes paces Cameron Yoe to Area Round after 76-69 win over Fairfield

By Darryl V Bruffett and Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Yoemen rallied to beat Fairfield in the UIL Class 3A Boys’ Bi-District Playoffs Monday night 76-69 at Mustang Gym.

Down 39-26 at the half, Za’Korien Spikes ignited the Yoemen in the second half. His steal and layup gave Cameron Yoe a 60-59 lead.

Spikes would lead the Yoemen in scoring with 22 points. Cameron Yoe will now face Lorena in the Area Round of the playoffs later this week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the alert College Station Police posted Sunday on Twitter. The armed robbery happened...
Police investigating armed robbery in busy College Station parking lot.
Later this week, House and Senate committees will convene to investigate how outages happened...
Texas officials block electricity providers from sending bills, disconnecting utilities for nonpayment
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the townhomes on Junction Boys Road near N...
College Station police identify victims in Friday night double shooting
Major accident shutdowns Harvey Mitchell Parkway southbound lanes near Shiloh Avenue
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
115 new active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County

Latest News

Consol's Kaden Lewis rises up for a dunk during the Tigers' bi-district playoff match-up with...
A&M Consolidated boys fall short to Lake Creek 49-47
The Centerville girls' basketball team huddles up during an area round playoff game versus...
Centerville runs past Bremond 65-32 in area round
2021 Brazos Valley high school boys’ basketball playoff pairings & results
College Station Lady Cougars shut out Rudder 4-0