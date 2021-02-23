Spring-like Wednesday ahead of a cooler and soggy end to the workweek

After a warm and sunny Tuesday afternoon, evening plans look to sit in great shape with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling through the 60s. Hope you were able to get out and enjoy the sunshine! Gulf moisture continues to pump back into the Brazos Valley thanks to southerly winds, and will allow the cloud cover to increase through the overnight hours. Lows will head for the upper 50s early Wednesday morning, but as the cloud cover moves in, we’ll likely warm a few degrees by the time you are stepping out the door for the morning commute.

Areas of patchy fog will also be a possibility early Wednesday, with a few sprinkles not out of the question. The cloud cover sticks with us through the majority of the day, but a few peeks of sunshine will be possible through the afternoon hours. We’ll hold onto an isolated rain chance through the day, with a bigger rain chance moving in after dinner Wednesday as our next cold front approaches the Brazos Valley. As this front attempts to push through the area late Wednesday/early Thursday, it looks to stall somewhere between B/CS and Houston. As this boundary lingers in the atmosphere, it will serve as a focus for additional showers to develop through the end of the week. Plan for a cool, damp Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s/low 60s, with scattered rain and a stray storm potentially dumping up to an inch, but likely lighter before we start our weekend. The 70s return for the weekend, but with enough moisture hanging around, we’ll keep a daily rain chance in the forecast into next week.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible by sunrise. Low: 57. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated showers. High: 75. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a scattered showers possible. Low: 53. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy, with a 70% chance for scattered showers. High: 61. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.