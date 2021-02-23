Train vs. 18-wheeler crash reportedly causes large explosion, fire in Cameron
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Radio station KMIL reports that a train and 18-wheeler have crashed on FM 2095 in Cameron, sounding a huge explosion and sparking a large fire.
The Milam County Sheriff’s Office says they cannot confirm anything until the sheriff returns from the scene.
KBTX has a crew on the way. This article will be updated as details are available.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.