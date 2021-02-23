Advertisement

Train vs. 18-wheeler crash reportedly causes large explosion, fire in Cameron

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Large fire in Cameron after a major accident(Lynn Hagan)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 23, 2021
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Radio station KMIL reports that a train and 18-wheeler have crashed on FM 2095 in Cameron, sounding a huge explosion and sparking a large fire.

Cameron Volunteer Fire Department has responded to a major accident between a train and an 18-wheeler on FM2095. The crash has sparked a major fire.

Posted by KMIL 105.1 The Ranch on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office says they cannot confirm anything until the sheriff returns from the scene.

KBTX has a crew on the way. This article will be updated as details are available.

