Treat of the Day: Blinn professor named Licensed Veterinary Technician of the Year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Blinn College professor is being recognized by the Texas Veterinary Medical Association for her dedication to students and innovative teaching techniques. Leigha Wright was recently named the Texas Veterinary Medical Association’s 2021 Licensed Veterinary Technician of the Year.

Growing up in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky, a kinship with animals and a love for science were always in Wright’s blood.

“I got my first microscope when I was five,” said Wright. “My dad was a science teacher, so I always knew I wanted to do something medical and I found my fit helping animals.”

Leigha Wright was recently awarded the Texas Veterinary Medical Association's 2021 Licensed Veterinary Technician of the Year. (Blinn College)

Since joining Blinn’s Veterinary Technology Program staff in 2018, Wright has incorporated mental health and wellbeing training into the curriculum to prepare students for the challenges of the profession. She also added a Fear Free certification course that equips Blinn veterinary technology students with special techniques to relieve the stress and anxiety many pets experience during trips to the veterinarian.

As the advisor to Blinn’s Veterinary Technology Student Organization, Wright leads volunteer outreach efforts at local animal shelters and coordinates educational events. When the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of mandatory clinical rotations required for graduation, she worked tirelessly to find new placements and established new clinical affiliate relationships to get students the hands-on experience they needed. Wright also put her creativity to use by making models for students to practice their injection and suturing skills at home before performing these procedures on live animals.

Blinn recently ranked first or the second straight year among Texas community colleges in preparing its students to pass the Veterinary Technician National Exam (VTNE), one of two tests required to become a licensed veterinary technician. Over the past three years, Blinn graduates averaged an 88.5% first-time pass rate on the VTNE.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.