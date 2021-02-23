Advertisement

United Way opens call center for COVID-19 wait list assistance

Dozens of people have called the new hotline to access the wait list
Vaccines are being distributed again this week.
Vaccines are being distributed again this week.(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way of the Brazos Valley is seeing a growing number of people call a new hotline to assist people with getting on the COVID-19 vaccine wait list.

On Monday 211 began transferring people to a local hotline. They are targeting people who have limited email and computer access and need assistance signing up for the wait list. Those vaccinations are happening weekly at the Brazos Center but registrations are required.

As of Tuesday morning more than 30 people had been put on the waiting list through the call center. You must be in the phase 1A or 1B categories to get on the list. That includes healthcare works, first responders, as well as people 65 and older or with chronic medical conditions.

At six, I’ll have a look at a new call center The United Way has to help get people on the waiting list for COVID vaccines.

Posted by Clay Falls on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

You an call 211 and ask to be transferred to the hotline. The hotline is not meant for general questions about the hub, vaccines, or other types of related inquiries.

We have our previous story on vaccine distribution here.

Vaccine information can be found here.

Our previous story on the hotline can be found here.

News 3′s Clay Falls was at the call center today and will have a new report on News 3 at 6.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the townhomes on Junction Boys Road near N...
College Station police identify victims in Friday night double shooting
Joseph Reyes, 34, was sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual...
Grimes County man sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
533 active COVID-19 cases, 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Officials are investigating a crash between an 18-wheeler and a car early Monday morning
Car, 18-wheeler collide in crash on Highway 6 near Hearne

Latest News

James Bernard Dawson has been missing since October 2020.
Authorities looking for Caldwell man missing since October 2020
The Philips Event Center at Briarcrest suffered significant damage after severe weather.
Local businsses continue repairs after winter storm
Modern Barber & Beauty Institute.
Local hair school offering free haircuts
Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas