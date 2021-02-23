United Way opens call center for COVID-19 wait list assistance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way of the Brazos Valley is seeing a growing number of people call a new hotline to assist people with getting on the COVID-19 vaccine wait list.

On Monday 211 began transferring people to a local hotline. They are targeting people who have limited email and computer access and need assistance signing up for the wait list. Those vaccinations are happening weekly at the Brazos Center but registrations are required.

As of Tuesday morning more than 30 people had been put on the waiting list through the call center. You must be in the phase 1A or 1B categories to get on the list. That includes healthcare works, first responders, as well as people 65 and older or with chronic medical conditions.

You an call 211 and ask to be transferred to the hotline. The hotline is not meant for general questions about the hub, vaccines, or other types of related inquiries.

